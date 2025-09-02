Tabled multi-million dollar deals from the Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys, 22-year-old playmaker Sandon Smith is set to make a decision on his future within the next 24 hours.

Previously seen as Luke Keary's heir apparent after the veteran playmaker's departure at the end of 2024, Smith began the season in the club's halves and was set to be Sam Walker's long-term halves partner, but has since been overtaken in the pecking order.

Linked with an exit from the Roosters over the past few months, the Cowboys and Knights have made it no secret that they want him to join their club - the Canberra Raiders were previously interested but pulled out of the race.

Set to make a decision on which team he will be joining over the next 24 hours, Smith has been tabled a three-year $1.3 million contract by the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Knights have also increased their offer from a two-year deal to a three-year contract in recent weeks.

However, the turning point in Smith's decision may come down to which position he wants to play in the long run.

If he signs with the Cowboys, he will accompany Tom Dearden in the halves, while a move to Newcastle would see him move out of his preferred halves role and play as their dummy-half.

"We're very close to a decision from Sandon Smith. I think it'll come in the next 24 hours," Brent Read said on Triple M's NRL Daily on Tuesday.

"I think the Cowboys at the moment have their nose in front of Newcastle. It's basically a straight shoot-out now between those two clubs.

"I think the opportunity to potentially play in the halves in North Queensland is weighing in their favour."

As Smith contemplates his decision, Zero Tackle understands that Newcastle Knights playmaker Jack Cogger is one step closer to returning to the Penrith Panthers after informing teammates of his decision to exit the club.

Set to be confirmed by both parties in the coming days, the one-time premiership winner has agreed to make the move to Penrith on a three-year contract, which will see him replace Brad Schneider as the back-up playmaker to Blaize Talagi and Nathan Cleary.