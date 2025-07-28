The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the re-signing of half Jake Clifford on a one-year extension.\r\n\r\nThe 27-year-old's re-signing through to the end of 2026 will likely see the departure of Tom Duffy, who is set to join the Brisbane Broncos per reports.\r\n\r\nIt's understood Duffy was never offered a deal from coach Todd Payten and his recruitment team, with the Cowboys instead preferring to prioritise the re-signing of Clifford, who has been in strong form this year.\r\n\r\nDespite injury issues and a move to five-eighth after the State of Origin window, as well as being dropped at one point, he has played in five wins and a draw out of ten games this year.\r\n\r\nIn games without Clifford, the Cowboys have secured just two wins from nine games.\r\n\r\nHis importance was realised by coach Payten, who moved Jaxson Purdue back out to the centres to accomodate the return of Clifford in Round 17, but the now re-signed half who commenced his career in Townsville in 2018, but has also spent time at the Newcastle Knights and in the English Super League, has been injured since Round 19.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt is a tribute to Jake's attitude and persistence that he has been able to come back to the club and compete for a spot and now when fit, he is in our best 17,\u201d Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said in a club statement confirming his re-signing.\r\n\r\n\u201cJake has one of the bigger boots in the NRL, he is a dangerous runner of the football and he is a strong defender.\r\n\r\n\u201cJake is a proud North Queenslander with a young family and indicated his preference was to stay at home. We look forward to his contributions for the rest of this season and beyond.\u201d\r\n\r\nClifford, who rejoined the Cowboys ahead of 2024 after his time away, played through their campaign to the finals and will now aim to lock down a spot heading into 2026.