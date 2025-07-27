The Brisbane Broncos have pulled off a major signing coup at the expense of the North Queensland Cowboys.\r\n\r\nThe club has signed Tom Duffy, a former Australian schoolboys and Queensland U19s halfback, according to the Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\nDuffy impressed tremendously as he rose through the ranks, however hasn't kicked off as most expected since entering first grade.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_219248" align="alignnone" width="2560"] MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 23: Tom Duffy of the Cowboys takes possession of the ball during the 2025 NRL Pre-Season Challenge match between Melbourne Storm and North Queensland Cowboys at Casey Fields on February 23, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nOnly playing five games for the Cowboys, reports indicate he is on the outer with current coach Todd Payten, and was not offered a deal for 2026.\r\n\r\nThat opened the door for a new deal at Red Hill, where he will serve as the back-up for Adam Reynolds.\r\n\r\nIt's been reported that Duffy is hoping to lock himself in as the long-term replacement for Reynolds, despite rising star Coby Black coming through the ranks.\r\n\r\nDuffy had attracted interest from the UK Super League, however turned down the deals to move to Brisbane.