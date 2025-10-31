The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the re-signing of New Zealand international Griffin Neame on the eve of November 1.

An important cog in the Cowboys' system, and a potential target for the Perth Bears, Neame has been with the Cowboys since 2018, when he was just 17, and will now remain with the club on a long-term extension through to the end of 2029.

The three-year addition to his contract that was set to expire at the end of 2026, and would have left him free to negotiate with rivals from November 1, is an enormous show of faith from the club, but Cowboys general manager Michael Luck said it was a simple one to make, with Neame's signature an 'important' one.

"This is a really important signature for the club," Luck said.

"Griffin has come through our Pathways system, we've watched him work extremely hard on his game, and our coaching staff have invested a significant amount of time in him to elevate his game to the point he reached at the back end of last season.

"This extension is a sign that our club sees Griffin as one of the leaders of our forward pack moving into the future. Griff's apprenticeship is over, and he now has the opportunity to stamp his mark, not only at our club, but as one of the genuine marquee front-rowers in the NRL, and we're thrilled he has chosen to do it in Cowboys colours."

Neame has played 89 NRL games for the Cowboys, and will continue in the starting side through 2026, taking on extra responsibility with Jordan McLean retiring.

The prop also has six appearances under his belt for New Zealand at Test level, and said he was thrilled to remain a Cowboy.

"I'm very happy to be able to finalise this deal and purely focus on football," he said.

"I feel we have a playing group who is hungry to improve and, more importantly, win, which makes me excited for what lies ahead for us as a club.

"I love North Queensland, it is a special place to live."