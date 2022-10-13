The North Queensland Cowboys have locked-in a one-year contract extension for experienced prop forward Jordan McLean.

A former premiership winner at the Storm, 2023 will mark the 31-year-old's sixth season in Cowboys' country since joining their ranks in 2018.

Since his arrival, 'Macca' has played on 93 occasions for the Cowboys, meaning he'll likely reach his 100-game milestone in Townsville.

His experience at both club and international levels for the Kangaroos was enough for Paul Green to name him as vice-captain of the club in 2019.

McLean's resurgent form in 2022 helped the Cowboys on their journey deep into the finals and earned him a spot in Brad Fittler's NSW team for the Origin decider, although his maiden appearance was not to be after a hamstring injury during a Blues training session.

Cowboys General Manager of Football, Micheal Luck expressed his admiration for McLean:

“Securing Jordan for another season is exciting news for our club.

“It's no coincidence our improved performances last season coincided with Jordan's most consistent period on and off the field.

“His experience and leadership has been invaluable in the development of our talented young playing group and we look forward to his continued influence helping lead our squad to another level of performance in 2023.”

McLean's consistent 2022 season saw him tally near 2500 running metres in 22 appearances, making just shy of 500 tackles with an impressive efficiency of 97%.

If he can stay injury free in 2023, 'Macca' will also make his 200th NRL appearance in 2023.