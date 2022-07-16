North Queensland Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo has copped a shoulder charge offence from the NRL's match review committee during Friday night's loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

Coming in the set directly after a disallowed try which left both Taumalolo and coach Todd Payten fuming in the post-game press conference, Taumalolo made shoulder first contact with Cronulla prop Toby Rudolf.

Intriguingly, the offence wasn't penalised or placed on report at the time by on-field referee Adam Gee, with bunker official Gerard Sutton also not stopping play, with Rudolf getting straight back to his feet after the shoulder charge.

Taumalolo has been hit with a Grade 1 charge for the offence, and it being his first offence of the season, he will be eligible for a $1500 fine with an early guilty plea, or a $2000 fine if he elects to fight at the judiciary and loses.

Under the NRL's judiciary code, only a third offence on a Grade 1 charge would land him with an automatic suspension, while any Grade 2 offence - regardless of offence number for the season - would result in a suspension.

The Cowboys would go on to lose the match 26 points to 12 at home, with the disallowed try being a crucial moment in the contest. Cronulla would score in the set following the shoulder charge from Taumalolo, with Teig Wilton crossing to extend the lead which at that point was only two points and ultimately bury the Cowboys.