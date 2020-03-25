North Queensland have stood down a majority of their football department, with some staff remaining to oversee administrative needs during the league suspension.

Cowboys chief executive officer Jeff Reibel admitted it was a tough decision to make.

“It was with a heavy heart that we talked with our people today about the decisions which were necessary to ensure the club’s survival of this unprecedented disruption to our 2020 season,” he told the club website.

“It was excruciatingly difficult to let our people know through no fault of their own and in spite of the incredible talent they share with our club on a daily basis, that their positions were stood down.

Chairman Lewis Ramsay thanked the club’s staff for their commitment to the club.

“Our people have worked so diligently and selflessly for many months to prepare for our 2020 season and on behalf of the Board I would like to express how grateful the club is for the personal and professional contributions and sacrifices they have made,” he said.

“While the length of the season’s suspension is unknown, the club’s determination to return people to their roles as soon as possible remains steadfast.”

Cowboys head coach Paul Green stated the club will return in great order, hoping to give back to those that have invested their time into the club.

“While it’s disappointing we cannot currently carry on with our season, we understand there are greater concerns for the community and the safety of our staff and players is paramount,” he said.

“Whilst we will take this opportunity to freshen up, our team will continue to train and keep themselves in good shape. Rest assured that when the season recommences, we will be fit and raring to go.”