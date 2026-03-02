North Queensland Cowboys youngster Jaxon Purdue set Las Vegas a-light when he got his opportunity to play fullback when Scott Drinkwater was off the field. \n\nThe 20-year-old speedster is being looked at for an extension with the Cowboys for an extra two years.\n\nHe showed electric glimpses in his short time at fullback in Round 1 when Drinkwater was being aided with rib cartilage problems. \n\nAlthough fullback is where Purude finds himself most comfortable, he is happy to apply his trade in the centres until called upon when Drinkwater is unavailable.\n\nAs per the Daily Telegraph, Purdue felt more comfortable at the back, where he had more access to space on the field.\n\n“I did like fullback,” Purdue said.\n\n“I just felt a bit more free and comfortable in a way, I guess.\n\n“It was fun. I enjoyed getting my hands on the ball and having a bit of space. But I can do that at centre, too. I just have to get in the game a bit more.\n\n“I played Queensland under-19s at fullback but I don't really have too much experience there.\n\n“I guess it's just roaming around the field and trying to be everywhere at once.\n\n“If he (Drinkwater) is no good, I'll be happy to fill in at fullback. I'd be comfortable if Toddy (Payten, coach) selects me there and if ‘Drinky' doesn't pull up well.”\n\nThe North Devils Mackay junior had a meteoric rise in 2025, playing every single game for the Cowboys last year. \n\nHe finished the year with 14 tries, while shifting around centres and the halves.\n\nThe speedster is off-contract at the end of the year, meaning he was free to negotiate with other NRL clubs from the start of November last year.\n\nIt is expected he will re-sign with the Cowboys, with coach Todd Payten showing faith in the young prospect by having him be a reliable fixture in his line-up.\n\nPurdue is earmarked as a potential Queensland Maroons future superstar, with his blistering pace and vision causing headaches for defenders.