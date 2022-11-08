The North Queensland Cowboys have received a welcome boost ahead of pre-season, confirming a two-year contract extension for gun dummy-half Reece Robson after a stellar 2022 campaign.

The talented No.9 joined the Cowboys in 2020 after limited opportunities for St George Illawarra. After initially sharing the role with Jake Granville, he has since made it his own and has been rewarded for a career-best season.

Robson set a club record after making 1,101 tackles in 26 appearances this year, also becoming just the second Cowboy in history to break the 1,000-tackle mark. He also scored seven tries and assisted eight as a key contributor in the Cowboys' stunning revival.

“Reece has developed into a cornerstone of our team,” Cowboys GM of football Michael Luck said in a release.

“He brings enthusiasm and intensity every day at training and we believe he is one of the best hookers in the game currently.

“With Reece agreeing to stay for another two seasons we have our entire spine locked up until at least the end of the 2024 season.

“We're really excited to see how Reece continues to develop over the next three seasons.”

The news follows a number of other key contracts for the Townsville club, who have locked up five-eighth-turned-fullback Scott Drinkwater until the end of 2027, with Tom Dearden and Chad Townsend both committed to the club until the end of 2024.