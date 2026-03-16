Injured North Queensland Cowboys forward Thomas Mikaele has confirmed he will extend his time with the club, signing a contract extension through to the end of 2028.\n\nThe two-year extension takes him off the open market, which he has been on since November 1 when all players off-contract at the end of 2026 were able to commence negotiations with rival outfits.\n\nThe forward, who arrived in Townsville during 2024 on a development deal, has played 23 games for the club, including Round 1 in Las Vegas off the bench this year where he was injured.\n\nHe is anticipated to be back in the coming weeks, and should slot straight back into Payten's struggling outfit who had their pants pulled down by the Wests Tigers over the weekend.\n\n“We are delighted Tom has agreed to extend his time in North Queensland,” Cowboys Recruitment Manager Clint Zammit said in a club statement.\n\n“Tom is a wonderful example of how hard work and dedication can change the trajectory of your career. He came to our club on a Development List contract after short stays at different clubs in the NRL and Super League and is now a vital member of our squad.\n\n“He is a powerful runner of the ball and provides a point of difference to our attack with his offloading.\n\n“We look forward to his contributions to our club on and off the field.”\n\nThe Cowboys have finally provided a chance for Mikaele to settle after a wild couple of years.\n\nStarting his career at the Wests Tigers in 2019 where he played 66 games, he moved to Warrington in mid-2022, back to the Gold Coast in mid 2023, then back to Warrington before the same season had ended. He joined the Cowboys in 2024.\n\nIt's understood Mikaele could be back from his current knee injury as early as Round 4 when the Cowboys are due to face the Melbourne Storm in Townsville.