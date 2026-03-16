ROUND 2
PAR WON
 2026-03-12T09:00:00Z 
32
-
40
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NZW WON
 2026-03-13T07:00:00Z 
40
-
6
Go Media Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
SYD WON
 2026-03-13T09:00:00Z 
26
-
18
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
WST WON
 2026-03-14T04:00:00Z 
44
-
16
Leichhardt Oval
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
MEL WON
 2026-03-14T06:30:00Z 
20
-
46
WIN Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PEN WON
 2026-03-14T08:30:00Z 
26
-
6
Carrington Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NEW WON
 2026-03-15T05:05:00Z 
16
-
36
4 Pines Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
DOL WON
 2026-03-15T07:15:00Z 
18
-
14
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
ROUND 2
PAR WON
 2026-03-12T09:00:00Z 
32
-
40
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NZW WON
 2026-03-13T07:00:00Z 
40
-
6
Go Media Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
SYD WON
 2026-03-13T09:00:00Z 
26
-
18
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
WST WON
 2026-03-14T04:00:00Z 
44
-
16
Leichhardt Oval
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
MEL WON
 2026-03-14T06:30:00Z 
20
-
46
WIN Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PEN WON
 2026-03-14T08:30:00Z 
26
-
6
Carrington Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NEW WON
 2026-03-15T05:05:00Z 
16
-
36
4 Pines Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
DOL WON
 2026-03-15T07:15:00Z 
18
-
14
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎