The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed star back-rower Jeremiah Nanai's return date after he suffered an injured during Saturday night's win over the Parramatta Eels.

Having suffered a high-grade AC joint on the weekend, Nanai is set to miss the next four to six weeks, which the club confirmed on Monday at midday.

The star Origin forward left the field in the first minute of the second half, going straight up the tunnel and failed to return back to the field for the remainder of the game.

The injury to Nanai means he will be absent for the remainder of the regular season as the Cowboys aims to make the finals after a lacklustre start to the competition, including being dominated by future wooden spooners the Wests Tigers.

Currently sitting in seventh place on the NRL ladder, the club will face the Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos, Cronulla Sharks, The Dolphins and Penrith Panthers in the coming weeks, in a tough road ahead- all of which Nanai will be unavailable for.

Nanai wasn't the only injured Cowboy to come out of the match, with Griffin Neame suffering a concussion and failing his HIA before half-time. This will see him absent next round against the Gold Coast Titans due to the mandatory concussion protocols.