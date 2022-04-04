The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed superstar fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow wuill miss between two and three weeks with a PCL tear.

Tabuai-Fidow was taken from the field with 24 minutes remaining in the Cowboys' eventual heavy loss to the Sydney Roosters, in what was a horror show for the club.

At home, and coming off a victory over the Brisbane Broncos away from home, the Cowboys were down 20 points to nothing at halftime, before going down 28-4 in the end as the tri-colours got back to their best.

It was Tabuai-Fidow's knee which was the biggest concern for an irate Todd Payten though, who blasted the match officials in his post match press conference, becoming the second coach this year (after Justin Holbrook) to suggest the bigger teams get more of the questionable calls.

Original concerns for a PCL injury on Tabuai-Fidow's knee might have been confirmed, but the extent is far less than it might have been, with the star fullback - who is eligible to play for Samoa at this year's Rugby League World Cup - likely to be back on field in a matter of weeks.

The Cowboys, who currently sit fifth on the competition table with a 2-2 record, will play the New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders in the next fortnight, but will be sweating on the number one only missing two weeks with matches against the Gold Coast Titans, Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights to follow on the lead in to magic round.

Valentine Holmes is the most likely option to play fullback, although Payten may not want to mess with his start to the season at centre.

That brings Scott Drinkwater - who has missed out on a spot in the halves behind Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden - into the mix, as well as late off-season signing Brendan Elliott - who was brought on board for this exact purpose with his ability to play fullback, wing or centre.

The Cowboys will name Tabuai-Fidow's replacement for this week's clash against the Warriors at 4pm (AEDT) on Tuesday when all 16 Round 5 teams are confirmed.