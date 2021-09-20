The Cowboys' stocks have been bolstered by the signings of a pair of Fiji's Rugby Sevens stars for next season.

Iosefo Masikau and Taniela Sadrugu have agreed to terms with the Townsville side and will join their new teammates in November in an attempt to aid the club's return to the finals in 2022.

Masikau, 23, played an integral role in helping their nation claim a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and is seen as an option for Todd Payten in the centres, at the back and on a wing in the coming years.

“Iosefo is a very skilful player who could handle playing any position in the back five,” the club's Recruitment Manager Dane Campbell offered in an official statement on Monday.

“He has shown a high-level of athleticism and is defensively willing, which we are confident will transfer well into rugby league.

Made of a mildly different build to his compatriot, Sadrugu, also 23, has previously played as a flanker when running out in Union contests and could prove a solid option in future forward packs.

“Taniela is a very tough competitor who enjoys collision and will be trained as both a middle and edge forward," Campbell added about the stockier of the pair.

“He has good speed and comes to us highly regarded in rugby sevens circles, so we are looking forward to seeing him transition and develop his game at the Cowboys.”

Despite their talents in their previous code, the pair are only tied to the club via a train and replacement agreement and will be farmed out to one of the Cowboys' three feeder sides at the cessation of the pre-season.

However, both will remain available to train with the first-grade side over the course of next season.