North Queensland Cowboys centre Zac Laybutt is set to miss the season opener in Las Vegas for a Grade 2 dangerous throw.

He was charged by the NRL's match review committee following the Cowboys' strong preseason win in Mackay against the Penrith Panthers yesterday.

With the Cowboys set to jet off across the Pacific next week, it comes as a cruel blow for Laybutt, who will miss the glamorous Round One game in Sin City.

The charge took place in the 27th minute of the match, where Laybutt up-ended Panthers five-eighth Keahn Skipps after passing the ball.

It was picked up by the Bunker within the next minute of play, resulting in Laybutt being placed on report and sent to the sin-bin.

The only other charge of the day came from Canberra Raiders player Mark Tuialii, who has been hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle on Storm player Eli Morris.

An early plea will see Laybutt miss two games, whereas Tuialii will miss one, with this being both players' first offence.