The Canberra Raiders have been dealt a second COVID case in the lead-up to Christmas.

They became the second club impacted by COVID yesterday when a football staffer tested positive to the illness. It was the third COVID case the NRL has dealt with in as many days following a case in the Emerging Blues camp, and one at the Newcastle Knights.

The case in Newcastle has now caused the Knights to shut down their football operations for the remainder of the year, and the Raiders could well be heading the same way with all players and staff at the club current isolating.

While the club haven't revealed names, or which positions the members of football staff hold, a second has tested positive on Friday morning after all club officials and players were sent home to be tested, and to isolate on Thursday.

The Australian Capital Territory health regulations currently state anyone deemed a close contact must isolate for a minimum period of six days, receiving a second negative test at the end of the isolation period to be released back into society.

No players have tested positive at this stage, and it's not clear if all members of the playing group have been deemed close or casual contacts at this stage.

The Raiders released a statement to confirm the news this morning.

"The Canberra Raiders can provide an update on the club's COVID-19 situation following a positive case involving a football staff member on Monday," the statement read.

"Following the initial case on Monday, all players and football staff have undergone tests based on direction from NRL Protocols and ACT Health.

"Following these tests, one additional football staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

"All players and football staff will remain in isolation and follow ACT Health requirements.

"The club will provide any further updates if required."