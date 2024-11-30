Josh Billing, the cousin of Brisbane Broncos star forward Patrick Carrigan, has landed a new deal which will see him move from the Raiders to the Melbourne Storm.

Playing at the Canberra Raiders, Billing has been making headways at the club progressing through the junior representative ranks and spent time with their reserve-grade team in the NSW Cup.

After spending this year with the Canberra Raiders where he made six NSW Cup appearances, Billing has landed a train and trial contract with the Melbourne Storm, per The Courier-Mail.

It is understood that he will train with the Storm for six weeks and has also signed for their QLD Cup feeder team, the Sunshine Coast Falcons for the 2025 season.

A member of the Raiders victorious SG Ball Cup team in 2021, Billing was initially playing in the centres but has transitioned into the forwards playing in the second row.

He was also crowned the Raiders Jersey Flegg Player of the Year in 2023 as he continues to get better and is yet to reach his full potential.

“Like Pat, Josh is as tough as nails,” his agent Jeff Jurotte said previously.

“He is nearly Pat's height (190cm) and weighs about 93kg. He is a good country kid. Josh's dad is Pat's mother's brother, so they get on really well as cousins.

“Josh went to Marist Ashgrove (in Brisbane) and like Pat, he has the desire to play NRL.”