The age-old adage of rugby league is that it is always the best team each season that wins the competition, but what if I told you, it wasn't as clear cut as it seems.

You see to win a premiership, a team needs to have these three main things.

A good squad and depth in each position Good defence A bit of luck

We have seen over the past few seasons that the team that wins the minor premiership is not always the team that goes on to win it all on grand final day.

Here is what each team needs to have happen during 2026 to be a chance of lifting the Provan-Summons trophy.