Josh Billing, the cousin of Brisbane Broncos star forward Patrick Carrigan, is slowly rising up the ranks as he looks to play in the NRL in the near future.

Playing at the Canberra Raiders, Billing has been making headways at the club progressing through the junior representative ranks and is aiming to break into the NSW Cup team.

The last time he played in the NSW Cup was in 2021, making a single appearance off the interchange bench against the Western Suburbs Magpies in Round 11 that season.

A member of the Raiders victorious SG Ball Cup team in 2021, Billing was initially playing in the centres but has transitioned into the forwards playing in the second row.

When playing in the SG Ball Cup a few seasons ago, he scored 12 tries in 11 games and is still only 21 years of age.

“Like Pat, Josh is as tough as nails,” said his agent, Jeff Jurotte, via The Courier Mail.

“He is nearly Pat's height and weighs about 93kg. He is a good country kid. Josh's dad is Pat's mother's brother, so they get on really well as cousins.

“Josh went to Marist Ashgrove (in Brisbane) as a centre, but Canberra thought he would develop into a second-rower and that's where he is now playing.

“He will get some time this year in the NSW Cup and like Pat, he has the desire to play NRL.”