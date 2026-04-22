Kai Pearce-Paul's decision to join the Wests Tigers is quickly shaping as one of the more telling examples of how much environment can impact a player's form.\n\nIt's well known that having Benji Marshall as his coach was a key factor in getting Pearce-Paul over the line, and the early returns suggest that influence has made an immediate difference.\n\nThe 25-year-old second-rower from London has shown a noticeable shift in his game, his output and his overall attitude since moving on from the Newcastle Knights, where he was under former coach Adam O'Brien.\n\nIn just six games this season, Pearce-Paul has already scored three tries — equalling the total he managed across 44 appearances for the Knights throughout 2024 and 2025.\n\nHe made an instant impression in his Tigers debut, crossing for a double, and has backed that up with consistent performances on both sides of the ball.\n\n“I really like it. I love this place,” KPP smiled whilst sharing at the clubs press conference on Wednesday.\n\n“The defensive stats have gone up this year and I think it shows how much we want to play for each other and how much we want to fight for each other."\n\nSo far this season he has made 227 tackles at 95.4 percent efficiency, numbers that point to a player fully buying into his new system.\n\n“Benji gives you the permission and the green light to express yourself. I feel like I have been able to do that a bit more recently, well at least since I have been at the Tigers anyway,” he shared.\n\nWhile the Tigers proved the right fit, Pearce-Paul was close to heading in a different direction.\n\nCanberra loomed as a serious option in negotiations, offering familiarity and a strong forward system, along with the chance to link up with fellow English players.\n\n“Towards the end, the Raiders was the biggest name on my list,” Pearce-Paul said to The Daily Telegraph.\n\n“Had a few chats there, and I had a few of my mates there, the Pommy boys over at the Raiders, too.\n\n“Morgan Smithies, at the time it wasn't out there but Matty Nicholson from the UK had signed with the Raiders too, so had a few chats with them,” Pearce-Paul said.\n\n“Morgan messaged me first, saying ‘you coming here?' I was like ‘I'm not too sure bro'.\n\n“We both made our NRL debut against each other in my first year at Newcastle so anytime I come up against him it's pretty special.”\n\nOn paper, the Raiders move made sense, but Pearce-Paul ultimately chose the environment he felt would get the best out of his game.\n\nThat decision has also been shaped by those around him.\n\nThe Englishman has leaned on former Tigers forward Gareth Ellis as a mentor, maintaining regular contact throughout his time in the NRL.\n\n“I'm actually in regular communication with Gareth,” Pearce-Paul said to The Daily Telegraph.\n\n“Even since I was in Newcastle, he was messaging me, making sure I am all sweet, so I actually owe a lot to him.\n\n“He's actually been a role model for me as well, not just because he played for the Tigers, but because he's been in touch with me, helping me out, being from the UK and a second-rower, it's good to have someone like that.\n\n“I haven't told him you know, I don't even know if Benji knows.\n\n“For my debut, Gareth gave me a good luck message, so some people will be aware, but I haven't actually spoken to Benji about it.”\n\nIn recent times, there hasn't been a clearer example of how a change in environment can influence a player's performance. Pearce-Paul's form at the Tigers has lifted his game and, in turn, his trajectory.\n\nKPP will run out for his seventh appearance in Tigers colours on Thursday night against the Raiders — a full-circle, “what could've been” moment against the club he came close to joining.\n\nA win would see the Tigers move level on points with the Penrith Panthers at the top of the ladder.