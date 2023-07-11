After injuring his hamstring that ruled him out of the final two Origin games, Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary could make a return this round.

It has just been over a month since when NSW Blues' hopes of winning Game 2 of Origin were shattered in an instant.

Against a relatively underwhelming Dragons side on June 4, Cleary left the field with a hamstring injury and did not return.

While he didn't appear for the previous Origin game and will not appear for the NSW Blues on Wednesday evening, Cleary has told those close to him that he believes he's ready to take the field against the Dolphins this week, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Cleary's inclusion in the side will likely see the omission of Super League recruit Jack Cogger. Cogger has been a revelation in the No.7 jersey and has helped lead them to important victories alongside Jarome Luai.

Despite the Australian international's eagerness to return, the club's view is to hold him back for another week so that they can roll into the finals with a fresh injury-free squad.

This is a more cautious approach by the Panthers but could be beneficial to his health in the long run as they look to become the first time to win three straight Grand Finals since the Parramatta Eels in the 1980s.