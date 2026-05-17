North Queensland Cowboys forward Reuben Cotter will be free to play the State of Origin opener despite being sin binned for a high shot during the club's win to the Sydney Roosters.

Cotter was controversially given his marching orders for what was perceived contact off the ball on Roosters halfback Sam Walker.

The shot came during the second half, but the match review committee have elected not to charge him, vindicating coach Todd Payten who said he would question the NRL on the decision during his post-match press conference.

Elsewhere, both Manly back Lehi Hopoate and Tigers counterpart Patrick Herbert are facing suspensions.

Hopoate was chasing a kick during Manly's win over the Tigers when he appeared to push the referee who fell over.

He has been hit with a Grade 2 contrary conduct charge that will see him pinged with a one-match suspension, or he will risk a second match if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

Patrick Herbert has been hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge that will see him banned for two matches with an early guilty plea or three matches if he fights and loses.

Herbert was also fined for a dangerous contact offence, where he will face $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he fights and loses.

Terrell May (high tackle), Jock Madden (high tackle), Tom Chester (dangerous contact) and Matt Lodge (high tackle) have also been fined.

May, Lodge and Madden are facing $750 with an early guilty plea or $1000 if they fight and lose, while Chester is facing $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he fights and loses.

All seven charges must have their pleas submitted by midday (AEST) on Monday.