Brisbane Broncos icon and former representative forward Corey Parker has made his prediction as to who will win the Minor Premiership for the 2025 NRL season.

Ahead of the completion of Round 1 of the 2025 NRL season, Parker believes that the Melbourne Storm will claim the Minor Premiership, which will put them in line to dethrone the Penrith Panthers' four-year streak of winning Grand Finals.

The Panthers have been the top team in the competition over the past five years but lost the trio of James Fisher-Harris, Jarome Luai, and Sunia Turuva during the off-season. Meanwhile, the Storm have boosted their team with the arrival of NSW Blues representative Stefano Utoikamanu.

The Storm also boast the best spine in the competition with fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, the halves pairing of Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes and hooker Harry Grant.

“I can't wrap my head around how many Grand Finals they've been in, how many premierships they've won and how consistent they have been,” Parker said on SENQ Breakfast.

“Where do they finish on the ladder at the end of the season? Number one.

“I think they can win the competition. It's been an incredible club for a long time that has been based on hard work and repetition. They have an unbelievable squad and arguably have the best spine in the competition.

“They have Cameron Munster who is in a different frame of mind this season. Ryan Papenhuyzen has gotten through his injuries. Jahrome Hughes is a Dally M Medal winner and Harry Grant is by far and away the best nine in the game.

“That's your spine and no wonder you spend that much money in that area (and because of that), they are continually asking questions of (oppositions) defences.”