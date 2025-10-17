Former Kangaroos and Broncos legend Corey Parker used his radio platform in Brisbane earlier this week to question the ongoing relevance of one of rugby league's longest-running representative fixtures, the annual Australian Prime Minister's XIII versus PNG Prime Minister's XIII clash, which was played last weekend.

On air, Parker said “we don't need this game anymore,” described it as “political,” and questioned the calibre of players selected, naming Matthew Eisenhuth and Kyle Flanagan.

Even when prefaced with “no disrespect,” comments like these can sound dismissive, not just of those selected, but of the fans who pack the stadium and the communities who live and breathe Rugby League.

Has Corey Parker forgotten his own journey?

This fixture isn't unfamiliar to Parker. In 2010 he was honoured with captaining the Australian Prime Minister's XIII.

That team has always blended established names, fringe contenders and hard-working players rewarded for their contribution to the season. For many, it's a significant career milestone.

Parker came through rugby league's grassroots pathway. He played junior footy at Logan Brothers, went to Beaudesert State High and represented the Australian Schoolboys from those humble beginnings.

That makes many people wonder whether he's lost touch with what this fixture means to the kind of players who now get their chance in it.

Why this game matters

The PNG PM's XIII match is more than a line on a calendar. It's played in front of passionate, sold-out crowds who idolise the Australian players the moment they land in Port Moresby.

PNG is Australia's closest international neighbour and Rugby League is their national sport. This day isn't just a match for them. It's a celebration, a connection, a point of pride.

For the players, it's an opportunity. For many, this is their first taste of a representative jersey. They get to camp with elite talent, experience international Rugby League and represent their country or club with pride. Players like Eisenhuth and Flanagan are part of that tradition, honest workers who've earned the call-up.

The event has also expanded. The Junior Kumuls versus Australian Schoolboys game has been fiercely contested in recent years. In 2024 the game finished in a tie, with the Australian side trailing late, levelling the scores in the final minutes but missing the conversion to win. The women's fixtures add even more strength to the day, showcasing how broad the impact of this weekend has become.

Why his comments may sting

For people in PNG, this game represents something far bigger than the final score. Rugby League offers hope, unity and identity. Many players in PNG grow up with far less access to resources than their Australian counterparts, yet their love for the game is pure and unwavering.

So when a former captain questions the game's value the very next day, it risks sounding like the passion of these communities doesn't matter. And when it's done before the momentum from the match has even settled, it can feel like an attempt to shape a narrative rather than support the growth of the sport.

Why take the political angle?

Parker's decision to frame the conversation around politics raises some real questions. Why take a political angle with a fixture that has such deep roots in Rugby League history?

Is he now suggesting that when he travelled to PNG in 2010 as captain of the Prime Minister's XIII, he went for political reasons? Of course he didn't. He went because it was an honour, because representing his country mattered, and because the fixture itself mattered. That hasn't changed for today's players.

The Australian government has pledged significant financial backing for the introduction of the PNG Chiefs into the NRL from 2028, with reports indicating around $600 million per year in support. If Parker is tying his argument to that funding, it risks reducing a proud and historic Rugby League event to a political talking point.

The PNG Hunters entered the Queensland Cup in 2014 and quickly proved their quality, winning the competition only a few years later. That showed PNG doesn't just bring passion. It brings performance. Building stronger pathways in PNG will benefit the NRL and the international game for decades to come.

Has the media lens overshadowed the game itself?

Parker has earned his platform through a respected playing and media career. But commentary driven by algorithms and engagement shouldn't come at the cost of the game's heartbeat. Rugby League isn't built in TV studios or on social media. It's built on grassroots passion, the kind he once came from and the kind that drives PNG's fanbase every single day.

Final word

The PNG PM's XIII isn't about politics. It's about Rugby League, community and opportunity. It's about recognising those who've earned the chance and celebrating a nation that gives everything to the sport.

This game doesn't need defending. It just needs people to remember why it matters.