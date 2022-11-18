Former Melbourne Storm half Cooper Johns has officially joined the Manly Sea Eagles, but won't be able to join the Top 30 until the salary cap is confirmed.

In the meantime, the club have announced that the son of Matty Johns will instead be forced onto a train and trial contract as the agonising wait for the collective bargaining agreement to be agreed upon by the NRL and Rugby League Players Association to be confirmed rages on.

The two parties are still unable to agree on multiple key components of the deal, despite the fact pre-season has now started.

Johns is the second player said to be forced onto a train and trial deal - which provides insurance and around $1000 per week - after reports last week suggested Matt Lodge had been put into the same boat by the Sydney Roosters for the time being.

The club have confirmed that once they are able to sign Johns, it will be on a one-year deal.

"Cooper is a Manly junior who previously captained our SG Ball team," club CEO Tony Mestrov said.

“He is a very talented young player who will certainly add some depth to our halves.

"Cooper is on a train and trial contract at this stage due to the NRL salary cap figure not being confirmed for 2023.

“Our intention is to put Cooper into the top 30 once possible. He is on a one-year deal.

“We welcome Cooper back to the Sea Eagles."

Johns, who has played 11 first grade games, will put pressure on Josh Schuster to hold the Sea Eagles' number six jumper, while also providing suitable back up for Daly Cherry-Evans at number seven.

The 23-year-old is a Manly junior, having previously played for the club at both Harold Matthews and SG Ball level.