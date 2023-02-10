South Sydney Rabbitohs and New South Wales Blues dummy half Damien Cook has revealed he isn't sold on the idea of retirement at the end of his next contract.

Cook recently re-signed with the Rabbitohs on a two-year extension which will keep him at Redfern until at least the end of the 2025 season.

The veteran rake, who is currently 31, but turns 32 during the season, will be 34 by the time his current deal ends, but isn't ready to suggest he'll be ready to call time on his career.

Like teammate Cody Walker, Cook started his first-grade career quite late in the piece, only becoming a regular once he moved to the Rabbitohs in 2016, and he believes it'll help him play on for longer.

Speaking to Fox Sports, he said he wanted three years when he was negotiating with the club, but eventually settled on two.

“Asking me now definitely I feel like I can play beyond that,” Cook said.

"There was talk I was chasing three years, which I was. But the club offered two and I was more than happy to back myself.

“There is no doubt that if I am feeling good, that I want to continue to play here and continue playing footy, so I will play for as long as I can.

“I feel that my later start in my career is a big reason why I feel like I can play to an older age than some other players.”

While Cook wants to stay at the Rabbitohs, that may not be on the table if he wants to stay for longer, with the club earmarking Peter Mamouzelos as the future of the number nine jumper.

The Greek Rugby League World Cup representative is only signed at Redfern until the end of 2024 - one year before Cook's current expiry date - and will want to see a commitment of his future before agreeing to stay at the club for any longer once he is allowed to begin negotiations with other clubs from November 1 this year.