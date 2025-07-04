As Taylan May prepares to make his NSW Cup debut for the Wests Tigers on Saturday afternoon, the club are reportedly in talks to extend the contract of his older brother.

Since making the move from the Sydney Roosters to the Wests Tigers, Terrell May has arguably been one of the best front-rowers in the competition this season and even found himself involved in the State of Origin conversation to play for the NSW Blues.

Playing 80 minutes week in, week out, May has been destructive on both ends of the field, which saw him near the top of the Dally M leaderboard to begin the season.

One year into his three-year contract that runs through to the end of 2027, he has been so impressive that the club are trying to keep him for the foreseeable future as they look to rebuild their roster under coach Benji Marshall and CEO Shane Richardson.

As reported by News Corp, the Tigers and May's manager, David Rawlings of Foundation Sports Group, have engaged in initial talks about extending the front-rower's contract.

“He wants to extend his contract,” Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson told the publication.

“We'll take our time and work our way through it. He wants to finish his career with us. We want that too.

“He's a great bloke. He's a good leader and he's been nothing but positive for the club since he came here. He's been a great buy.”