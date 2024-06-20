A Sydney club is closing in on the signature of Dolphins utility Euan Aitken, who is currently without a contract for the 2025 NRL season.

A mainstay in The Dolphins lineup under Wayne Bennett, Aitken has been weighing up a club switch for some time after reports emerged that he is on the lookout for a long-term deal.

While they would like to retain his services, The Dolphins are only offering him a one-year contract extension which he is not looking to take.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, contract talks have progressed between Aitken and the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with the utility likely to follow coach Wayne Bennett to Heffron.

Able to play in the centres and second-rower, Aitken will likely come off the interchange bench with Jack Wighton, Campbell Graham, Keaon Koloamatangi and Jai Arrow taking the respective starting spots in the team.

Previous reports indicate that he is set to sign a three-year contract with the club that will keep him there through the end of the 2027 season.

Aitken joined The Dolphins in 2023 after a two-year stint with the New Zealand Warriors (35 games) and has previously played for the Dragons, where he spent the majority of his career.

During his time at the Red V, he amassed 121 games and 156 points across six seasons between 2015 and 2020. He has also represented Scotland five times since 2016.