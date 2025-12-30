Every year, certain NRL coaches enter the season under more pressure than the rest.

With the Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights both installing new bosses ahead of 2026, and other clubs at the bottom seemingly safe owing to injuries or status, a lot of that attention in the red zone could well turn to Todd Payten in 2026.

The North Queensland Cowboys boss has been in charge of the Cowboys since 2021 with mixed results.

While his overall winning percentage sits at 50 per cent - dead even - there is little doubt the 2025 campaign was as disappointing as it gets for the Townsville-based outfit who, on paper, should have enough talent to be a premiership contender year in and year out.

The fact they couldn't even qualify for the finals series in 2025 should have alarm bells ringing at head office for the Cowboys.

Maybe the most alarming part for the Cowboys is that a proper rebuild of the roster is still 12 months away from taking place.

2026 will only see limited movement, while the off-contract list at the end of 2026 currently has 14 names on it, including the likes of John Bateman, Tom Chester, Jake Clifford, Sam McIntyre, Jaxson Paulo, Jaxon Purdue and Murray Taulagi.

But there is one big piece of business the Cowboys have made heading into the critical upcoming campaign.

The club lost Reece Robson to the Sydney Roosters, and in his place, managed to pick up Reed Mahoney from the Canterbury Bulldogs after he was granted an early release.

Mahoney, formerly thought of as the most likely player to come into the Queensland State of Origin team if injury or form issues struck Harry Grant, had an exceptionally difficult 2025 season at Belmore.

So difficult was it that, despite being contracted into the future, he requested, and was granted, an early release.

The first half of his season saw him start consistently at number nine as the Bulldogs sat on the top of the ladder. For whatever reason, Cameron Ciraldo made changes to his spine in the second half of the year, of which Mahoney was one.

The hooker, who clearly became frustrated with his lack of minutes from the bench, then made his way for the exit gates at Belmore and has relocated to Townsville.

It wouldn't have exactly been a difficult decision at Cowboys' HQ after the departure of Robson. There were no other starting-calibre hookers on the market, and they needed a replacement desperately.

The long-term deal is an intriguing play given their own junior talent and Mahoney's well noted issues with on-field discipline, but there is also no second guessing the talent of Mahoney.

The new Cowboys dummy half tackles hard and effectively, is creative with the ball in hand and has excellent service to his forwards and playmakers.

It's that last point that could prove most critical to the plight of the Cowboys in 2026 given the talented spine, led by Scott Drinkwater at fullback and 2025 Origin player of the series Tom Dearden, who will either play at five-eighth or halfback.

Those two players alone are responsible for the bulk of North Queensland's scoring, but there was a feeling in 2025 that Robson wasn't quite fitting into the game plan the Cowboys wanted to play.

Robson's running game is a threat, but it was potentially - or even probably - coming out too often for it to be as effective as it should have been.

You only had to listen to the calls for Origin changes from pundits, with Wayde Egan and Blayke Brailey both mentioned despite Robson being the incumbent, to know the hooker's form wasn't quite where it was 12 months earlier.

Mahoney, who has been ridiculed at times for his discipline, will also look to bring an aggressive edge to Townsville, although Payten will have the challenge of reining it in, and ensuring it is used effectively, rather than as it has been at times over the years where it becomes a detriment to his team.

Mahoney is joined by Matt Lodge, who could effectively replace the retiring Jordan McLean, and youngster James Walsh as the only new additions to the Cowboys' squad for 2026.

What is for sure is that the Cowboys need a fast start.

With so much player movement likely heading into 2027, the club will want to ensure it has made a decision on its coach early in the campaign so as to be able to talk to rival players with a sense of security over the outfit's future direction.

Right now, that is up in the air.

The pressure on Mahoney and the rest of the spine to deliver in the opening weeks is at fever pitch.

Payten's future depends on it.