As NRL teams continue their preparation for the 2026 season, attention will quickly turn to predictions, expectations, performances, and the all-important new recruits.

One of the clubs sweating on a major turnaround are the St George Illawarra Dragons.

2025 was a difficult one for the Red V, but one where the future was on display, with Shane Flanagan's side clearly some distance away, but also with hope.

The Red V managed to get the better of the Canberra Raiders, Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm - three of the 2025 top four - throughout the regular season, and lost a staggering ten games by less than ten points.

Eight of those were by less than six, and three were by a single point.

Learning to win is going to be a big part of the way forward for the Dragons, who have experience in the way of Clint Gutherson, Valentine Holmes and Damien Cook, but are otherwise one of the NRL's younger outfits.

That doesn't have to be a bad thing, of course, and in a couple of years, it won't be if they can keep what is an impressive potential-led forward pack together.

The likes of the Couchman brothers - Toby and Ryan - Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Hamish Stewart and Dylan Egan are all the future of the club, and could well shape the forward pack which delivers the Dragons back to the top of the competition in the coming years.

But that isn't going to happen quickly.

Experience is not something you can coach, but it is one of the most important keys to success around the competition.

The forwards may be inexperienced, but the fastest way to success for the Dragons will be bringing in a halfback who can pilot the team around the park effectively.

For all the talk throughout 2025, Kyle Flanagan simply wasn't good enough in a difficult role. That's partially on him, but it also has to be acknowleged the Dragons' pack wasn't up to the mark for much of th