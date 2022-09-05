The Rugby League Players' Association has confirmed the 64 players who are in the running to be named players' champion for 2022.
Four players from each of the 16 teams have been selected to be eligible for the award, with the winner to be announced on NRL grand final day.
The four players at each club have been selected by RLPA delegates within each club for the third three, while an RLPA working group selects the fourth player per club.
The winner is selected out of the 64 players via a vote of all NRL contracted players, with no player allowed to vote for players at their own club, and each needing to lodge a 3-2-1 vote.
A handful of other awards will be announced in the lead up to the grand final, with the Players' Dream team for the NRL and NRLW and Players' rookie of the year among them.
Full list of candidates for RLPA players' champion award
Brisbane Broncos
Patrick Carrigan
Payne Haas
Adam Reynolds
Corey Oates
Canberra Raiders
Joe Tapine
Adam Elliott
Hudson Young
Jack Wighton
Canterbury Bulldogs
Max King
Jeremy Marshall-King
Matt Burton
Josh Addo-Carr
Cronulla Sharks
Nicho Hynes
Siosifa Talakai
Ronaldo Mulitalo
Toby Rudolf
Gold Coast Titans
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
Erin Clark
Moeaki Fotuaika
Beau Fermor
Manly Sea Eagles
Kieran Foran
Haumole Olakau’atu
Jake Trbojevic
Daly Cherry-Evans
Melbourne Storm
Cameron Munster
Harry Grant
Justin Olam
Nelson Asofa-Solomona
Newcastle Knights
David Klemmer
Dane Gagai
Dominic Young
Kalyn Ponga
New Zealand Warriors
Tohu Harris
Marcelo Montoya
Wayde Egan
Addin Fonua-Blake
North Queensland Cowboys
Valentine Holmes
Reece Robson
Scott Drinkwater
Jeremiah Nanai
Parramatta Eels
Shaun Lane
Dylan Brown
Mitch Moses
Clinton Gutherson
Penrith Panthers
Dylan Edwards
Isaah Yeo
Apisai Koroisau
Nathan Cleary
St George Illawarra Dragons
Ben Hunt
Moses Suli
Jack De Belin
Jack Bird
Sydney Roosters
James Tedesco
Joseph Manu
Joseph Sua’ali’i
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Alex Johnston
Keaon Koloamatangi
Junior Tatola
Latrell Mitchell
Wests Tigers
Joseph Ofahengaue
Kelma Tuilagi
Jackson Hastings
Dane Laurie