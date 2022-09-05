The Rugby League Players' Association has confirmed the 64 players who are in the running to be named players' champion for 2022.

Four players from each of the 16 teams have been selected to be eligible for the award, with the winner to be announced on NRL grand final day.

The four players at each club have been selected by RLPA delegates within each club for the third three, while an RLPA working group selects the fourth player per club.

The winner is selected out of the 64 players via a vote of all NRL contracted players, with no player allowed to vote for players at their own club, and each needing to lodge a 3-2-1 vote.

A handful of other awards will be announced in the lead up to the grand final, with the Players' Dream team for the NRL and NRLW and Players' rookie of the year among them.

Full list of candidates for RLPA players' champion award

Brisbane Broncos

Patrick Carrigan

Payne Haas

Adam Reynolds

Corey Oates

Canberra Raiders

Joe Tapine

Adam Elliott

Hudson Young

Jack Wighton

Canterbury Bulldogs

Max King

Jeremy Marshall-King

Matt Burton

Josh Addo-Carr

Cronulla Sharks

Nicho Hynes

Siosifa Talakai

Ronaldo Mulitalo

Toby Rudolf

Gold Coast Titans

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Erin Clark

Moeaki Fotuaika

Beau Fermor

Manly Sea Eagles

Kieran Foran

Haumole Olakau’atu

Jake Trbojevic

Daly Cherry-Evans

Melbourne Storm

Cameron Munster

Harry Grant

Justin Olam

Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Newcastle Knights

David Klemmer

Dane Gagai

Dominic Young

Kalyn Ponga

New Zealand Warriors

Tohu Harris

Marcelo Montoya

Wayde Egan

Addin Fonua-Blake

North Queensland Cowboys

Valentine Holmes

Reece Robson

Scott Drinkwater

Jeremiah Nanai

Parramatta Eels

Shaun Lane

Dylan Brown

Mitch Moses

Clinton Gutherson

Penrith Panthers

Dylan Edwards

Isaah Yeo

Apisai Koroisau

Nathan Cleary

St George Illawarra Dragons

Ben Hunt

Moses Suli

Jack De Belin

Jack Bird

Sydney Roosters

James Tedesco

Joseph Manu

Joseph Sua’ali’i

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Alex Johnston

Keaon Koloamatangi

Junior Tatola

Latrell Mitchell

Wests Tigers

Joseph Ofahengaue

Kelma Tuilagi

Jackson Hastings

Dane Laurie