The NRL have signed off on a 20 round season commencing on May 28 with the grand final being held on October 25.



It comes after ALRC chairman Peter V’Landys held a meeting with Channel Nine boss Mark Hughes and Foxtel chief Patrick Delany letting them know of the NRL’s intention to get the season back up and running.



The State of Origin is locked in for November and V’Landys hopes by then that laws will be relaxed in order to get the crowds back for the NRL showpiece.



“You could definitely look at having crowds that observe the social distancing rules of 1.5 metre separation,” he said.



“That’s another reason we wanted the season to run later than normal, to give ourselves and our broadcasters a chance of having crowds in time for the finals and Origin.



‘We’ve also had discussions about Origin and rewarding some of our emergency workers with tickets to the game.



“”You’ve got to be optimistic. But I’m also a realist and until the ball is kicked off on the 28th of May, I don’t want to count my chickens.



“I know something could happen overnight and the whole world changes. When that ball is kicked off, I will be happy. Not before.”



Other key takeaways from the meeting are that the New Zealand Warriors have been given the all-clear to compete after the NSW government giving them approval under the condition that they isolate themselves at Tamworth where they can also train.



Meanwhile, the NRL are going to talk to the Victorian government to see if the Melbourne Storm can leave the state to train and play.