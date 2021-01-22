According to the Sydney Morning Herald, legendary NRL commentator Ray Warren is yet to decide whether he will call rugby league games again or not.

The 77-year old has called games for the last 55 years and officially resigned from Channel Nine in 2017, but has continued to call games casually for the network and has an agreement with the company which won’t allow him to call games for another network.

Warren said the thought of retirement is fearful to him and the reputation he’s built over the years being tarnished.

“I’m fearful of retirement because you don’t know what it is like until you dip your toe in the water, but then I’m fearfully protective of the good run I’ve been given and I don’t want to damage whatever reputation I may have built,” Warren told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“That’s pretty much your equation right there. I go from year to year, I know I’m getting older, and I don’t want make a fool of myself and undo what I might have done.

“I’ve had a really good run, that run has lasted 55 years. I’ve told Nine I’ll take the summer to make up my mind. I do still enjoy it, and anyone who works with me will tell you that – I still get excited.”

The temptation to use Warren in big games such as Origin is still there and could be a real possibility. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen.

As much as he still enjoys calling games, Warren said the biggest fear he has calling games today is making a mistake and not knowing it has been made.

“It’s all well and good to make a mistake and then go back and correct it. But when you make one and you don’t know, I think that is described as senility.”

Warren will make his decision in the coming weeks.