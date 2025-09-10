The Penrith Panthers have reportedly secured the signature of Jack Cogger to return to the club from the start of 2026.

Cogger played back-up to Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai at the Panthers in 2023, when the side won the premiership.

The half actually played in the decider off the bench, and the club based at the foot of the mountains never wanted to lose him, but couldn't stop Cogger from attempting to go and play more first-grade at the Newcastle Knights under now axed coach Adam O'Brien.

That has come to nothing, though, with Cogger struggling to nail down a spot in what has been at times a revolving door in the halves for the club.

News Corp is reporting that the deal for Cogger to join the Panthers again is done, with it being signed last week.

It was previously understood that there was a struggle between Penrith and Cogger to come to an agreement over his value, but it's now understood that a three-year deal has been signed that will see him return to the Panthers from the start of 2026 through to at least the end of 2028.

Able to play halfback, hooker and five-eighth, Cogger will likely take a spot as the bench utility at the club, where he will replace Brad Schneider, who has signed on to head to the Dolphins.

Schneider has been a regular presence on Penrith's bench this year, and when he hasn't, Daine Laurie has filled the void. He, too, is set to leave, with the Panthers confirming on Monday that 13 players are exiting the club.

Cogger, now 28, could finish his career at Penrith with the new deal, having had two stints at the Knights, one at the Canterbury Bulldogs, and one in England with the Huddersfield Giants to this point in his career.