The ‘code wars' are over the in nation's capital – for now at least – with the Canberra Raiders and Super Rugby team ACT Brumbies putting their differences aside to unite behind renewed calls for an upgraded stadium facility in Canberra.

The respective administrations both believe a new ‘Civic Stadium' would attract headline events and help make Canberra one of the nation's leading sporting cities.

An ‘inverted-bowl' design that could accommodate 30,000 people has been proposed for the Civic pool site in the heart of the city in close proximity to ANU, the National Gallery and Lake Burley-Griffin.

The proposal has been backed by Super Rugby chairman Hamish McLennan as well as NRL chief Andrew Abdo, and has also received significant support from ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr – although Barr believes a redevelopment of the current GIO Stadium facilities is also an option should the more centralised proposal encounter public or bureaucratic resistance.

“Canberra deserves a new stadium that will light up the city, generate civic pride and make it a destination for major events,” said McLennan, per the Canberra Times.

“The current stadium lacks fan and corporate amenities and modern player facilities.

“We'd love the opportunity to bring bigger games to Canberra and fans from around Australia and the world – but the reality is that Canberra has fallen behind the rest of the country as a sports-event destination.

“We'd urge the ACT Government to consider all options to give Canberrans the sporting venue in the city they deserve and which reflects its standing as the capital of our amazing country.”

Abdo was also effusive in his promotion of what a new stadium could bring to the region and the club, especially as the Raiders prepare to enter their inaugural NRLW team.

“The Raiders have a long and successful history in rugby league and the evolution of the club along with the game itself relies on world-class venues for fans,” Abdo said.