The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly secured the signature of Grant Anderson from the Melbourne Storm from the start of the 2026 NRL season.

The outside back, who rose from relative obscurity in recent seasons with the Storm, played a more prominent first-grade role during 2024.

By the time it was all said and done, he had played 14 games - mainly filling in for Xavier Coates on the wing - and scored eight tries.

News Corp are reporting that the Storm, while not willing to let Anderson go prior to the end of his contract at the end of next season, have lost his signature to the Broncos for 2026.

It's understood the Broncos are likely to sign Anderson on a two-year deal, with the official announcement not yet made.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Fremantle and has 24 NRL games under his belt, heading to Brisbane could be yet another sign the Broncos are ready to part ways with Selwyn Cobbo.

The club's salary has been widely questioned given a number of high-profile deals at the top end of town, not helped by the addition of released St George Illawarra Dragon Ben Hunt for the next two years on more than a half a million dollars per year.

The Queensland representative star is joined at the club on big deals by forwards Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan, the recently re-signed Reece Walsh, and a host of other players including Kotoni Staggs who is set to be upgraded onto a mega deal in the coming weeks.

New coach Michael Maguire has spoken positively about wanting to keep Cobbo, but it simply may not be possible under the salary cap.

It's understood as many as three clubs have already expressed interest in the State of Origin player since the November 1 deadline for players off-contract at the end of 2025 to negotiate with rival clubs ticked over.

In another sign of things going pear-shaped for Cobbo, whose end aim is to play fullback, it's understood the Broncos are considering shifting him back to the wing for 2025.

Maguire revealed Cobbo being on the wing could see Deine Mariner, who rose through the ranks as a centre, shift into his regular position, while Cobbo being at the back would help the club in getting sets off to a good start.

“Selwyn is potentially a wing option, yes,” Maguire said per News Corp.

“Sel can definitely play on the wing and at centre at a high level, so I need to look at the balance of the team. With the wingers in this day and age, they play a different style.

“Selwyn is a good sized body and he is pretty handy at bringing the ball back, so I'm working out at the moment the best way to go with Selwyn. Deine Mariner is an option at centre. He has plenty of growth in him as well.

“The importance of the back three (fullback and two wingers) these days is huge. You have to get back upfield as quick as you can. The back three get your sets going so I'm mindful of that with Selwyn.”

And Maguire has more than a small point being made.

The club were shot down in flames when it came to metres from their back five last year, while the Penrith Panthers - now four-time premiers - had all of their back five average big metres yet again.

No timeline has been set by Cobbo for a decision over his future.