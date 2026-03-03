Before he's even pulled on a Dolphins jersey in the NRL, Selwyn Cobbo is already the subject of a bidding war.\n\nThree rival clubs have made approaches for the Queensland Origin star, eager to lure the former Broncos flyer away from Redcliffe.\n\nCobbo's manager Tas Bartlett says the 23-year-old is embracing his opening month at the Dolphins, and believes coach Kristian Woolf could be the key to keeping the Indigenous speedster in Queensland for 2027 and beyond.\n\nWoolf offered Cobbo a lifeline last season after he fell out of favour under Michael Maguire at Brisbane, prompting the Maroons ace to sign a one-year deal at the Dolphins.\n\nSince then, a leaner Cobbo, shedding 10kg in pre-season, impressed across the two trial game and will start on the wing in the first round clash against Souths next Sunday.\n\n"I've already had calls from other clubs before he has played a single NRL game for the Dolphins," Bartlett told The Courier Mail.\n\n"I've had several clubs reach out and inquire about him but I've told them we're in no rush.\n\n"I just want Selwyn to enjoy his football and we'll investigate contracts at a later date."\n\nIn an ideal world, Cobbo wants to stay at the Dolphins, and although he could have signed multi-year deals last season, he does have goals when it comes to the position he plays and potentially for who he would play for. "Selwyn is loving it at the Dolphins, he has found a home with Kristian Woolf," Bartlett said."He seems happy and the one thing Selwyn said to me about ‘Woolfy' is ... ‘He gets me'."Selwyn has aspirations to be a centre or fullback, so at the end of the day it could come down to a positional ambition.\n\n“He is on the wing at the Dolphins at the moment and that's OK, we will see what unfolds."