Brisbane Broncos star outside back Selwyn Cobbo is reportedly exploring his options on the open market for the 2026 NRL season and beyond.

Off-contract at the end of the 2025 season, Cobbo has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, and it has long been touted that his next deal could be worth a million dollars per season or more.

Broncos coach Michael Maguire has made it clear he wants to retain Cobbo, but there is no guarantee that happens, with News Corp's Peter Badel claiming Cobbo is now taking offers.

EXCLUSIVE: Selwyn Cobbo has opened negotiations with rival clubs in the strongest sign yet the Broncos are facing a huge $1 million battle to retain the Queensland Origin star. “Selwyn wants to stay but he is open to leaving the Broncos," his agent said. pic.twitter.com/a7IFObLp97 — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) May 16, 2025

It's unclear at this stage which clubs have made approaches for Cobbo, who recently confirmed he would be open to leaving Brisbane, even if it did mean living further from home.

It was always believed Cobbo's desire to stay near Cherbourg could have kept him at Brisbane, but that is appearing less and less likely.

Cobbo being open to leaving the Broncos could open a bidding war for his services, although there may be more to it than money.

The outside back has played fullback with Reece Walsh out of action in recent weeks, and it could be part of his next negotiation as to what position he plays on the field.

What does look clear is that the Broncos are unlikely to be able to get into an all-out bidding war for Cobbo given their salary cap.

The club, also in negotiations with a set-to-be-upgraded Kotoni Staggs, already have enormous cash outlayed for the likes of Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Walsh among others, which could be enough to tip them over the line of not being able to re-sign Cobbo.

Cobbo, who is fighting for a spot in the Queensland Origin side, will likely sign his next deal in the coming months, with teams slowly confirming their 2026 rosters.

The Broncos themselves have more spots remaining than anyone, so they do have some flexibility, but will also want to add depth in key areas - something they'll find it hard to do if their salary cap is bloated through the re-signing of both Staggs and Cobbo.

It has been widely reported previously that the club would be unable to re-sign both Staggs and Cobbo, although Maguire has expressed his desire to do just that.