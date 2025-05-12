The 2025 NRL season is rolling on, but clubs are already well into planning out their 2026 moves.
With contract spots being snapped up and players confirming whether they will stay at their current club or head elsewhere, Zero Tackle have run the rule over every team's current state of play.
This will be continually updated as player signings are confirmed - note, it will not be updated on rumours, but only confirmed signings.
There are 145 spots available in Top 30s heading into next year, while most clubs are still yet to formally announce their development player lists.
Use the drop-down menu below to navigate between clubs.
Correct as of May 12, 2025.
Brisbane Broncos
Broncos 2026 Player Movements
|2026 Gains
|None
|2026 Losses
|Tyson Smoothy (Wakefield Trinity)
|Re-Signed
|Coby Black (2026), Josh Rogers (2026), Xavier Willison (2027)
|Off Contract 2025
|Fletcher Baker, Selwyn Cobbo, Jack Gosiewski, Kobe Hetherington, Delouise Hoeter, Jaiyden Hunt, Corey Jensen, Josiah Karapani, Israel Leota, Blake Mozer, Cory Paix, Adam Reynolds, Kotoni Staggs, Martin Taupau
Best 17 and full squad
1. Reece Walsh
2. Jesse Arthars
3. Deine Mariner
4. No player signed.
5. No player signed.
6. Ezra Mam
7. Coby Black
8. Benjamin Te Kura
9. Ben Hunt
10. Payne Haas
11. Brendan Piakura
12. Xavier Willison
13. Patrick Carrigan
Interchange
14. Blake Mozer
15. No player signed.
16. No player signed.
17. No player signed.
Rest of squad
18. Jock Madden
19. Josh Rogers
20. Billy Walters
21. No player signed.
22. No player signed.
23. No player signed.
24. No player signed.
25. No player signed.
26. No player signed.
27. No player signed.
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
Roster spots open: 15
2026 development list
1. Va'a Semu