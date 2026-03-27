Former Brisbane Broncos outside back and current Dolphins star Selwyn Cobbo almost signed with the St George Illawarra Dragons.\n\nIt has been revealed that Cobbo, who left the Broncos at the end of 2025 after sliding down the pecking order at the club, could have had a long-term, rich offer at the Dragons.\n\nAt the time, it was rumoured the Dragons were one of a number of clubs interested in the Origin-experienced, but out of form and out of favour Cobbo.\n\nOther clubs in Sydney were almost interested, but the terms of the Dragons' offer on the table have now been revealed, with News Corp suggesting the deal was going to be worth around $900,000 per season over four years.\n\nCobbo was believed to be in the final negotiations with the Dragons, having flown south to meet with club powerbrokers before talks broke down and he elected to stay in the north, signing with the Dolphins on a one-year deal, with a far reduced wage.\n\nThe Dolphins were keen on Cobbo from the early stages of his downfall at the Broncos, but were never going to have the salary cap to compete with other clubs in Sydney, including the Dragons.\n\nDespite that, they pulled off the one-year signing, with Cobbo yet to commit to his future beyond the end of 2026 as he re-establishes himself in the top grade.\n\nWhether he keeps his spot there all year in the crowded Dolphins' back line remains to be seen, but Cobbo's form has been outstanding during the beginning of his tenure at Redcliffe, and it has had some suggesting he could be in line for a State of Origin return.\n\nHis manager Tas Bartlett revealed that Kristian Woolf's set up has been ideal for the Cherbourg-native.\n\nCobbo has previously hinted at his desire to stay in south east Queensland to remain close to family, but his only option for 2027 may be to make a move, with Sydney clubs, as well as the Perth Bears, likely to show interest if he declares his services are open elsewhere.