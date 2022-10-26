Lebanon coach Michael Cheika may have himself double-booked for the weekend of November 4-6 after Lebanon upset Ireland in the pool stages of the World Cup this week.

Despite Adam Doueihi's suspension seeing Lebanon start as outsiders for the must-win clash against Ireland, Mitchell Moses inspired the Cedars to a 32-14 victory over Luke Keary's Irish outfit, and all but secure a spot in the Quarter Finals.

The problem is, their coach Michael Cheika may be a little preoccupied.

The former Wallabies head coach signed on to coach the Argentinian Rugby Union national team in March this year, a role he'll hold heading into their 2023 World Cup campaign.

The problem is, their Autumn Nations tournament kicks off in England the same weekend that Lebanon will play their Quarter Final - most likely against the Kangaroos.

The first of the four Quarter Final clashes will be played in Huddersfield on Friday, November 4 between the Group B winner and the Group C runners-up.

Australia are certain to top Group B after their 84-0 demolition of Scotland, while Lebanon's win over Ireland will see them finish second in their group, below New Zealand, who defeated Michael Cheika's men in the opening pool game.

However two days later, 360 kilometres away, Argentina will face England in the opening game of the Autumn Nations, an integral competition in the lead-up to next year's World Cup.

While there's little doubt that Cheika will be able to sit in the box for both matches on game day, the head coach will be forced to pick sides when it comes to training that week, however the Lebanon coach is adamant he'll find a way.

“I tell you something … that would be a fun week,” he told The Mirror.

"We'll find a way. The talks have been held already about that so there's no problem there. If it happens, then it's a good problem to have but all parties know the situation.

"It'll be a busy few days, but an enjoyable few days.”

Lebanon will face Jamaica, 11pm Sunday AEDT, as they look to close out the pool stage with a winning record, while Ireland will need to defeat New Zealand on Saturday morning 5:30am AEDT if they are any chance of leapfrogging Lebanon into a Quarter Final spot.