Interim coaches of the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels Ben Hornby and Trent Barrett have revealed neither Cody Walker nor Mitchell Moses have been ruled out of playing in Game 1 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Both players have been dealing with injuries in recent times.

Moses hasn't played a game since Round 3 as he has dealt with a foot injury. His return was originally slated for this weekend during what was a loss on Saturday evening against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but he ultimately wasn't able to get back onto the park.

That meant the Parramatta halfback had played no games before Michael Maguire named his side for Origin 1, however, the men from south of the Tweed are also without Nathan Cleary and Adam Reynolds, while Cronulla Sharks' halfback Nicho Hynes is no guarantee of playing with a calf complaint.

Barrett acknowledged it would be a big effort for Moses to play in Game 1.

"I think, you know, I'd never want to rule anyone out. That's not my call, but it would be a big ask given the injury Mitch has. He has a plate in his foot and hasn't really completed a full week of training yet, this is his big week [ahead] so to throw him into that would be a big ask," Barrett said on Moses during his post-game press conference.

Meanwhile, Hornby said he expects both Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker to be selected.

"That's a good question. I haven't really thought about it to be honest, but I'm expecting Cody and Latrell to make the team," Hornby said during the post-game press conference.

"I think they are good enough players and they have shown it before that they should be in the team. I know who I wouldn't want to be playing against if I was playing."

Mitchell, who has been unsure if he would commit to any Origin campaign this year, said he is available, while Walker missed the game against the Eels but Hornby said that, even with his fitness not being clear, Walker should still be selected.

Hornby said Walker would try to resume running on Monday at training.

"I don't really know. Cody is going to try and run on Monday and we go from there. That's it. If he runs on Monday and he is no good, he is no good. If he runs on Monday and he is good, we go from there," Hornby added.