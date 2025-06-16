After a big, warm helping of Origin-affected football, I have to say ... I don't care for it.

To say this weekend was uninspiring is one of the all-time great understatements. That said, no round of this great competition ever fails to deliver a heap of talking points.

This week we have more referee clangers, the emergence of the competition's new entertainers, an awkward press conference and so much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 15's round of action:

1. I can't remember a time where so many NRL coaches were under pressure to keep their job. Anthony Seibold can't survive the season while I don't know how Adam O'Brien is even still in his role. Des Hasler has a finals clause that looks to have sealed his fate while Shane Flanagan and Benji Marshall are under constant media scrutiny. With no obvious stand out replacements screaming the house down to be hired, this may be the best of a bad lot for the next little bit.

2. Yes, their win on Saturday night came over a depleted Cowboys side, but I'm willing to label the Dolphins the competition's new entertainers. They have been breathtaking over the past three fixtures. Scores of 44, 56 and 58 show they can score plenty of points. The real test will be when all teams are to full strength but they've taken full advantage of the Origin period to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. I am a noted, let's go with not fan, of Laurie Daley. That said, I believe he absolutely nailed the five-eighth situation. A Mitch Moses injury will end his Origin campaign, with the Blues coach quick to call in Jarome Luai to partner Nathan Cleary. Luai's efforts in last year series seem to have been forgotten by fans who were negative on the choice. The fact they only had a short camp meant Luai's four time Premiership winning combo with Cleary made the choice easy.

4. I can understand the frustration about Burton being overlooked. The main line of thinking was that he was in the squad and Luai wasn't. The truth is that Luai is a better choice in this role. Burton, at 18th man, is the ultimate utility. He can play anywhere across the backline, in the halves or in the forwards. It's a horses for courses type situation.

5. The above said, it's absolutely ridiculous that a player can be named 18th man, never feature in an Origin game yet be ruled out as unavailable for his club side. The game being in Perth made it difficult this time around but under usual circumstances, the 18th man surely plays the round before.

6. Adam Reynolds is set to take a massive pay cut to stay in Brisbane. You have to admire his loyalty and commitment to making his family's life easier. That said, it's going to be tough to justify the NRL registering a contract worth half of a competing offer. Ultimately it will be done as I don't believe Reynolds is a million-dollar half anymore, but it may set a dangerous precedent.

7. The most awkward moment of the weekend undoubtedly came when a journalist asked Daly Cherry-Evans about talks the Roosters have gone cold on his signing next year. DCE handled it well in saying he wasn't worried about that right now, but the question absolutely struck, as designed.

On this, and I made this comment on The Knock On Podcast last week, if I'm the Roosters I am absolutely pulling that offer to DCE. He is nowhere near the million dollar halfback he was even two months ago. Hugo Savala could easily shift into a lock forward role but I'm not even moving Sandon Smith on at this stage.

8. The Titans could be the big winners out of this situation. They could poach either DCE or Toby Sexton at a cut price rate. Both are seemingly on the look out for new clubs next year. DCE absolutely is while Sexton looks set to make way for Lachlan Galvin. The Titans need to play it smart and finally sign a genuine halfback to go with their multiple fullbacks playing in the halves.

9. Shane Flanagan cannot be surprised, for one single second, re the carry on over his son Kyle. Brad Arthur copped it, even Ivan Cleary copped it early on. Playing your son, especially when his form is below par, is always going to be the first question at every press conference. That is why Craig Fitzgibbon has actively avoided signing his son. I dare say that will become the norm.

10. That said, he would be smart to drop Kyle this weekend. One "expert" stated last week that Kyle had been one of the Dragons most consistent players in 2025 and was dragged across multiple platforms. Flanagan Sr needs to sit his son in NSW Cup to send a message. The right message!

11. I'm shocked to say but I completely agreed with both the Bunker and the Match Review Committee on the Jake Turpin tackle. It was absolutely a Sin Bin and it was absolutely not deserving of a suspension. The referee and Bunker nailed it with sitting him down for 10 minutes, giving Souths a deserved advantage. A suspension would have been harsh. Good stuff.

12. Now to the negative ... There is no world where you can convince me "that try" to the Roosters should have been given. Spare me with that God awful "it can role down your arm" nonsense. That's not a try under any rule, no matter how ridiculous. Garbage decision.

13. How good is booing your team off at half time!? The tactic is 2-0 this season. That is a message for the kids. Seriously though, both the Knights and Sharks deserved the serve they copped from their own respective fan bases. I'm not huge on booing at half time but it worked.

14. Last week there was an eye watering funny "debate" online re the value in paying Nicho Hynes a million dollars vs Kyle Flanagan half that. I'm taking the bloke who can play footy extremely well most days for a million than a reserve grader who is solid for half a million. That is why some sides are in the spots they are.

15. I am fully aware that the above comment will have plenty sprinting to the comments to bag on the Sharks halfback. I'll see you there. I challenge anyone to deliver a reason why Hynes isn't a top playmaker. Tip: Avoid the try assist and line-break assist stats.

16. I think it is time to re-think the nickname "Turbo" for Tom Trbojevic. I am an unashamed fan of the Manly fullback but a move into the centres is very, very much overdue. He simply cannot hit top form and was an easy target while running lines that more often than not have lead to tries in the past.

17. The Sharks win over the Dragons on Thursday night was their tenth in a row over the old rivals. It papered over some cracks but I honestly believe had more to do with the fact the Dragons are bad than the Sharks are good. We'll see against Brisbane. That second 40 was impressive but the first 40 needs to be resigned to history.

18. I foresee a massive rep battle on our hands for young Isaiya Katoa. Born in New Zealand, of Tongan heritage and eligible to represent NSW, there is going to be a mega tug of war on the horizon.

19. I saw some fans blowing up at the officials taking players from the field on Sunday afternoon. Not since 2015 has a game seen players taken (or stay off) the field for anything like this. The officials have a job to do and that is to keep players safe. Imagine if they played on and a player, or fan, was hurt? All in the name of "don't be a wuss". Seriously!

20. Last week we saw Jarome Luai take Blaize Talagai as the latter kicked the ball. This week we saw Braydon Trindall hit (every so slightly) later than Talagai. Two identical situations. One was a penalty, one was not. This despite the NRL coming out and confirming the decision was correct. These happened within less than a week of each other. Yet the NRL wonders why coaches and officials make comments.