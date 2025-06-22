Brad Arthur has admitted the decision on his future at Leeds Rhinos is weighing heavily, as family commitments in Australia pull him one way and the performance of his players pulls him another.

Arthur is off-contract at season's end, and while Leeds are keen to retain him, the coach remains uncertain, citing personal reasons for a possible return home.

Despite the uncertainty, Arthur's bond with his squad has grown stronger each week.

The former Eels mentor spoke of how much he is enjoying the process of developing players and embracing the challenge of week-to-week football.

"I really love my job, I love it week-to-week," Arthur said.

The head coach revealed that while the original plan was to consider a short stint, the commitment and attitude of his players have given him pause.

"I've said it all the way through, it's just a family issue with me, but the guys have made it really hard for me, and that's why the decision is dragging on," he explained.

"They've made it really hard for me to walk away."

Jake Connor is among several players who have flourished under Arthur's guidance and has publicly stated his hope that the coach will remain at Headingley.

Arthur praised Connor's natural instincts but noted the importance of offering support without stifling a player's flair.

"Jake Connor is an example of that, I haven't taught him anything with his football, he knows that," Arthur said.

"They've already got the talent, but just getting the best out of them, with a bit of tough love, but also a bit of empathy with them."