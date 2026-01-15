Former NRL star Zac Lomax remains in limbo over his future, with the released Parramatta Eels outside back preparing to launch action against the club in a bid to take up a deal with the Melbourne Storm.

The State of Origin winger was released at the end of the 2025 season with the likliehood that he was set to take up a deal in R360 - the Saudi Arabian backed competition promising players payments in the seven figures.

That eventually was postponed until 2028 though, with Lomax instead left without a contract for the new year.

He has been in talks with Australian rugby union clubs, but it's also understood the Melbourne Storm are interested in his services, per multiple reports.

The outside back has not been able to take up a deal though given a clause in his Parramatta release forbidding him from playing for a rival club until the end of what what would have been a four-year deal in Sydney's west.

While Lomax is preparing to launch at the Eels, News Corp are reporting that rival clubs, who are already offside regarding a number of proposed rule changes, have expressed concern over the potential of him suiting up for the Storm in 2026.

The talented outside back is exploring his options, but it's understood during a meeting on Wednesday, clubs came armed with questions for NRL CEO Andrew Abdo, with clubs expressing their concerns over the potential issue.

Lomax leaving the Eels to join the Storm would be a sensational situation given he was contracted by the blue and gold and only released conditionally.

It has been floated that Jack Howarth could yet head back the other way, with Melbourne desperate to gain Lomax into their own outside backs for his height and talent.

Howarth being released would be a sensational call in itself given his enormous potential, which saw Melbourne sign him to a five-year deal before he had played a single NRL game.

Coach Craig Bellamy spent time with Lomax during the 2025 State of Origin camp.