Former Canberra Raiders half George Williams is the latest Englishman on the radar for a second stint in the NRL.

While it's key edge forward John Bateman who is currently hogging all of the headlines when it comes to Englishmen joining the NRL, Williams reportedly has plenty of clubs circling.

News Corp are reporting that the former Canberra Raiders' half is considering a return to the NRL in the near future, and there are plenty of suitors.

While the clubs aren't named, quality half backs have become a somewhat rare commodity for a number of clubs in the NRL, and Williams was excellent for the Raiders during his two seasons at the club in 2020 and 2021, playing 32 games for the green machine before leaving in somewhat messy circumstances.

Williams has since been with the Warrington Wolves in the English Super League, but told Fox Sports earlier this week that he wasn't ruling out a return to the NRL in the future.

He still has two years to run on his rich contract with the Warrington Wolves, and will be a key retention target for the club, with the 28-year-old being among England's best performers at the World Cup despite their knockout in the semi-final stage of the tournament.

It's unclear if he would be able to break away from the final two years on his contract at Warrington should NRL clubs circle, however, plenty have been rumoured to be in the market for a half.

The Newcastle Knights were one such club until they signed Jackson Hastings from the Wests Tigers yesterday, however, the Tigers, who are reportedly set to sign John Bateman, could be one such club interested in Williams.

The Canterbury Bulldogs, who are reportedly leading the race for Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses could be another should the 2022 NRL grand finalist elect to commit long-term with the blue and gold.

Williams has played 240 games go to with his 14 Tests for England, with 176 of those games coming for the Wigan Warriors before he first made the move to the Raiders in the NRL.