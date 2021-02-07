Club bosses have urged the NRL to impose a multimillion-dollar fee for any new franchise that joins the league.

Many NRL clubs are operating in the red during the global pandemic and a franchise fee would help those teams secure finances to ensure their futures.

Franchise fees are not uncommon in Australian sport, as the AFL (known as the VFL at the time) imposed a $4 million fee on the West Coast Eagles and Brisbane Bears to join the league in 1986.

However, a representative of one of the Brisbane franchises vying for a spot in the league told The Sydney Morning Herald that the group has already spent millions trying to win a place as the 17th team in the league.

“We’ve already spent seven figures attempting to enter the game and to pay for that privilege is a big ask when a lot of the clubs are already being propped up by the governing body because they’re not running successful business models,” the representative told The Sydney Morning Herald journalist Christian Nicolussi.

NRL boss Andrew Abdo told clubs that he will raise the issue to the ARLC.