Club bosses have urged the NRL to impose a multimillion-dollar fee for any new franchise that joins the league.
Many NRL clubs are operating in the red during the global pandemic and a franchise fee would help those teams secure finances to ensure their futures.
Franchise fees are not uncommon in Australian sport, as the AFL (known as the VFL at the time) imposed a $4 million fee on the West Coast Eagles and Brisbane Bears to join the league in 1986.
However, a representative of one of the Brisbane franchises vying for a spot in the league told The Sydney Morning Herald that the group has already spent millions trying to win a place as the 17th team in the league.
“We’ve already spent seven figures attempting to enter the game and to pay for that privilege is a big ask when a lot of the clubs are already being propped up by the governing body because they’re not running successful business models,” the representative told The Sydney Morning Herald journalist Christian Nicolussi.
NRL boss Andrew Abdo told clubs that he will raise the issue to the ARLC.
If certain clubs can’t pay there own way, why should a new venture bail them out.
Maybe those clubs should just fold instead of being a drag on the rest of the League.
Parramatta didn’t pay their own way , with their new centre of excellence. In fact Parramatta rugby league football club, was operating out of the old Parramatta bowling club premises. Before the NRL stepped in to help them out.
Parramatta fans make a lot of noise about the new stadium. That the NRL & state government paid for.
Parramatta has been a drag on other clubs juniors for many years . With poaching players from elsewhere. When for many years, they couldn’t be bothered putting the coaching, system, money into producing their own decent juniors.
Parramatta is in an area now, that’s more & more filled with immigrants & children of immigrants. More interested in the round ball game , than rugby of any form.
So should Parramatta fold or move to some other area mreel?
You are clueless as ever EOD.
Other clubs, including Penrith have been ripping off our juniors for years. At one stage 3/4 of the Manly run on side was made up of Parra juniors.
The state government wanted to invest in a new stadium so they went to Parramatta as it is a central location instead of a hick town like Penrith.
Remember it was only 15 years ago that Penrith came begging to Parramatta to merge with them.
Thank God we said know.
Couldn’t think of worse scum to merge with.
Yes we do have a Stadium that was funded by the government.
Yes we do have a high performance centre that has been funded by the government.
Both the Stadium and performance centre are used by other codes so it wasn’t built just for us.
Jealous much?
Typical Riff fan. Have one good year and think you are the greatest.