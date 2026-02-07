Clifford must start, Reed a potential debutant and Knights halves: NRL Pre-season challenge Week 1 talking points

The opening two games of the NRL pre-season challenge are in the books, with juniors impressing, players stamping their authority over Round 1 spots, and questions still looming.\n\nHere are all the talking points from the double-header at Kogarah, where the North Queensland Cowboys beat the Canterbury Bulldogs by four points, and the St George Illawarra Dragons to the better of the Newcastle Knights by ten points.\nJake Clifford must start at halfback for the Cowboys\nIt really is as simple as the statement, and there are no two ways about it.\n\nFor much of 2025, the Cowboys played their ‘best' footy when Jake Clifford was on the park, wearing the number seven jumper.\n\nThat's not to say the Cowboys looked like world beaters even then, but there were other issues holding up the progression of Todd Payten's side away from the form of Clifford.\n\nHim being replaced by Jaxon Purdue in the halves - Purdue played five-eighth and Tom Dearden played halfback - saw the Cowboys slump, their wins dry up, and kicking game become all but non-existent.\n\nClifford provides game management and a kicking game, as well as being really the perfect foil for Dearden.\n\nClifford is never going to get the raps of some other stars around the competition, but even against a Canterbury virtually reserve grade side on Saturday evening, he provided that calming influence, set up tries, and was involved in everything.\n\nPurdue played very strongly in the centres throughout 2025, and that, at this point of his career, is evidently his best position, in the same way Clifford is a halfback.\nKade Reed could debut for the Dragons this year\nSome will argue this has limited to no chance of happening, and they would probably be right.\n\nKade Reed is still 19 years of age and just dipping his toe into senior footy.\n\nBut his first proper hit out at it on Saturday night against a mixed Knights side was superb.\n\nHis vision at both ends of the park was well above his years. The opening to the game in particular saw him peel off a number of huge defensive plays, including an intercept and a dive on a loose ball, before he scored the Dragons' first try.\n\nThat in itself showed maturity beyond his years. He was rushed, pivoted from a kick to a perfect pass, then backed up on the inside with eyes up footy paving the rest of the way for him to dot down.\n\nHe will not be on the plane to Las Vegas, there is no doubt about that. He isn't ready for that.\n\nBut Reed is a big part of the Dragons' future. Signed until 2028, Shane Flanagan can afford to take his time with the rising talent, but if there are issues in the halves, form or injury wise, then Reed could well jump ahead of Lyhkan King-Togia at some point this season to crack a debut.\nThe Knights are no closer to deciding their halves\nMaybe one of the biggest questions over the opening two weeks of the pre-season challenge was going to be watching the Knights shuffle the halves around to try and work out their Round 1 combination.\n\nJustin Holbrook certainly has his work cut out for him.\n\nDylan Brown didn't play on Saturday evening at Kogarah in a loss to the Dragons, but Fletcher Sharpe and Sandon Smith sure did, while obvious back-up option Tyson Gamble played some minutes off the bench.\n\nBrown sitting out the trial against the Dragons meant Sharpe and Smith could both show what they are made of.\n\nWhat is clear is that Sharpe is not a halfback. Neither is Brown, for that matter.\n\nSmith is the closest thing the Knights have to a halfback on their roster, and he may well have to play in the seven alongside Brown.\n\nThe issue there is that Sharpe is too good to be away from the ball. Name him on the wing, and it'll feel like a waste, and clearly, he can't play at fullback. That is Kalyn Ponga's role.\n\nRetired veteran Kieran Foran, speaking on Fox League's coverage of the game, suggested he could play in the centres. That would shuffle Dane Gagai to the wing and Greg Marzhew possibly out of the side, but it's difficult to see any other alternative unless the Knights run with Smith at dummy half, and sacrifice having a game managing halfback.\nCould Gordon Chan Kum Tong find a role on the Bulldogs' bench?\nThere probably isn't a whole lot to take away from the Bulldogs, who played what will be predominantly a reserve grade side in their opening pre-season challenge match against the Cowboys.\n\nDirector of football Phil Gould dropped some fairly cryptic clues about how the Bulldogs were going to treat their first trial a couple of weeks ago, essentially suggesting some teams want two, some want one, and some want none.\n\nBut there were some bright spots to take out of the four-point loss for the blue and white, who came home with a wet sail once the Townsville-based side sat most of their better players.\n\nSamuel Hughes will push for first-grade minutes in the middle third, while Justin Matamua looked extremely solid in his minutes.\n\nGordon Chan Kum Tong might be the story though.\n\nThe dummy half moved from Manly during the off-season, and while he is only on a development deal, the Bulldogs are short in the depth department at dummy half this year.\n\nBailey Hayward is expected to turn into an 80-minute hooker, but realistically, he isn't at that level and needs back up.\n\nJake Turpin and Patrick Woods are in the Top 30, but Chan Kum Tong has the most potential of any dummy half at Belmore. He showed it on occasion at Manly, has done so in the lower grades, and could well be featuring throughout the opening weeks of the campaign for Cameron Ciraldo's side.\nHeilum Luki will reclaim his starting spot for the Cowboys\nOne of the big disappointments of the 2025 season was the ACL injury to Heilum Luki which stopped him from getting on the park at all.\n\nIt was the first time Luki had missed an entire season since his debut in 2021, but not the first time he had been struck down by injury.\n\nHe has come back from all his previous injuries tremendously, but there were real doubts about this one, suffering yet another knee blowout.\n\nBut he showed no signs of being away from the game during his minutes against the Bulldogs on Saturday evening.\n\nLuki really did put his best foot forward at both ends of the park, scoring a try and not for a moment looking out of place.\n\nHe will come up against stronger opposition than a predominantly Bulldogs' reserve grade outfit, but with the Cowboys likely to consider John Bateman as a middle third player in 2026, the pathway is open for Luki to reclaim his second-row spot alongside Jeremiah Nanai in the Cowboys' 17 as Payten looks to turn his club around.\nTrey Mooney will be a superb addition for the Knights\nAnyone who has watched the career and progression of Trey Mooney probably doesn't need to be told that twice.\n\nStuck behind a number of talented players in the Canberra Raiders system, the Knights decided to offer him a deal more based on his potential than actual NRL output to this point of his career during the off-season.\n\nThe Hunter-based outfit clearly had a plan too.\n\nWhile he can play lock or prop, he ran out at prop on Saturday against the Dragons, and put it all together in an excellent display full of solid runs and good defence.\n\nLeo Thompson's departure to the Bulldogs meant the Knights needed a ready-made replacement in the front-row, and they may well have found one in Mooney.\n\nEyebrows were raised at the reported value of the contract he signed, but his potential is simply too great to ignore. It may well be the Knights who find a bargain by the time his deal is all said and done.\nThe Dragons have a huge second-row call to make\nThe Dragons are overstocked in the second-row heading into 2026.\n\nThat's not exactly a bad thing, but while all the attention has been on the make up of the club's halves, Shane Flanagan has other pressing issues.\n\nJaydn Su'A, who rested the game against the Knights, will certainly be on one side of the park when the famous old Red V run out against the Bulldogs in Las Vegas.\n\nWho is on the other side is up in the air.\n\nDylan Egan would have been the favourite, but is out until Round 10. Luciano Leilua is potentially left as the incumbent, and while he has dropped weight during the off-season, his impact could mean he is better used off the bench.\n\nThat means it's a straight shootout between Ryan Couchman and Jacob Halangahu. Couchman's career would be further advanced if not for a knee injury during 2025, while Halangahu really impressed with his first-grade opportunities at the end of 2025.\n\nWhichever way Flanagan goes, it won't be a bad thing, but this could be one of the trickier decisions anywhere in the NRL, although it's far from the only one the Dragons have to make around their excellent crop of young forwards.