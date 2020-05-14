The fallout from Nathan Cleary’s TikTok video continues as NSW coach Brad Fittler questions his position in the NSW side.

On Wednesday, police fine Cleary $1000 for breaching social distancing protocols on ANZAC Day. The NRL have increased their fine to $30,000 and suspended the Panthers star for two matches after it emerged Cleary did not disclose all the information to the integrity unit.

His case was reopened after Cleary didn’t reveal the existence of the TikTok videos or that fact he picked up his friends seen in the videos and brought them back to his place.

Fittler has revealed that character will count as much as on-field performance when it comes to picking the NSW team. He praised Cleary for eventually owning up to his mistakes, but the incident may harm his chances of getting picked.

“Origin is on November 4, that’s the first game, and there’s a long time between May 13 and November 4,” Fittler told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“When you do things like that you put things in jeopardy. When you pick a team you consider everything. We’ve always spoken about on and off the field and the role we play as a State of Origin team.

“No decision will be made now. I always quote Gus [Phil Gould] in saying you don’t pick the Origin team until the night you have to because you never know what will happen.

“The biggest thing to come out of it is he tried to take a short cut and got penalised for it.

“At the end of the day, he got penalised for it and took responsibility for the penalty and is now ready to move on.

“I’m sure he’s learned a valuable lesson out of what’s happened.”