Penrith Panthers and NSW Blues halfback Nathan Cleary has admitted he is yet to make a decision on whether he will head to free agency on November 1 or not, but seemed to shut down the idea of a switch to rugby union.

The halfback has been in the spotlight in recent months given his contract - worth seven figures - expires at the Panthers at the end of next year.

Unless he re-signs before November 1, he is free to test the open market, and it's something he has indicated he is giving serious thought to.

Asked about it by Channel Nine again this week, he admitted he is yet to make a decision.

“That's something I'll think about over the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Cleary could be lured to Papua New Guinea to join the Chiefs, who have already locked up his former Penrith half Jarome Luai for their inaugural season, and are believed to be the favourites to secure Origin teammate winger Brian To'o once November 1 rolls around.

Whether a bid from Port Moresby would entice Cleary, who has never been a free agent before at any point in his career, remains to be seen, with other NRL clubs likely to get in on the action.

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There has also been talk of a move to Europe, whether that be in the English Super League or even rugby union.

His partner, Mary Fowler, plays soccer in England, and Cleary could want to move to be closer to her, but it appears the only that will happen now is if he lands an English Super League move.

“If anything, that drive [to stay and succeed in rugby league] is probably growing even more,” Cleary told 9News on Monday.

“It's just a feeling I have. I feel like I can still get so much better.

“When you're able to enjoy some success, it's an addictive feeling and you just want more of it.

“I've always said rugby league is my passion. I've loved it for as long as I can remember, so it's always going to be life for me.”

The comments come after Cleary won an Origin decider for the first time in his career, with the Penrith halfback now turning his attention towards the run to the NRL finals.

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There has been reported interest from the Super League before for Cleary, although any teams in the competition chasing him would have to break the bank.