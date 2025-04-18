Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has chimed in on the Lachlan Galvin bombshell that dropped earlier this week, asking the 19-year-old to take a page from his son's book.

Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, he discussed Nathan Cleary's approach to contract negotiations as a young star, highlighting the pressures that come with big-money deals.

“I've just seen it too many times,” the Panthers coach said.

“It doesn't matter who you are or how old you are, when the price tag comes with it, the expectations just change.

“That's internally and that's externally as well."

While Cleary admitted that "no managers listen" to his philosophy on expensive deals, he believes they are the driving force behind unrealistic expectations for young athletes in the NRL.

He went on to note how his son used to sign bargain deals as a young star, in a bid to shield the rising star from unnecessary media scrutiny.

“Nathan was a case in point. I thought it worked well for him,” Cleary admitted.

The four-time premiership-winning coach discussed his club's plans regarding Galvin's recent availability, revealing it is unlikely he suits up for the Panthers in 2027.

“I don't think so. Unless it's a bargain price.”

The star five-eighth will have no shortage of suitors come the November 1 deadline, with reports that the Parramatta Eels are front-runners for his signature.